RCB blamed for stampede chaos; tribunal slams Karnataka govt over 'mechanical' IPS officer suspensions

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) held that the Karnataka government had "mechanically" suspended IPS officers without sufficient grounds over the stampede that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium, and stated that RCB was prima facie responsible for the massive, unregulated gathering.

The tribunal made these observations while quashing the suspension of Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikas Kumar Vikas and directed the state government to reinstate him immediately.

“Prima facie, it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the police.

Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and, as a result of the said information, the public gathered. Because of a shortage of time on June 4, the police were unable to make the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the police,” the tribunal observed.

“The public was gathered the whole night intervening June 3 and 4 on the streets of Bengaluru, and the police were making arrangements for the same. Another function was also organised by the state government in front of Vidhana Soudha. Police were also deputed there. Suddenly, the RCB created the nuisance without any prior permission. It cannot be expected from the police that within a short time of about 12 hours, they will make all arrangements required in the Police Act or in other rules, etc,” it said.