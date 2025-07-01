Tiger deaths in Karnataka: DCF, ACF, RFO sent on compulsory leave

The death of the tigress and her cubs came to light on June 27, when the patrol team stumbled upon the carcasses of the five tigers. Postmortem revealed that it was a case of poisoning and on June 28, three people were arrested. A preliminary veterinarian report revealed that phorate and other insecticides smeared on the carcass of the ox caused the death of the tigers.

The order stated that though the animals were found dead just 100 metres from the road, it did not come to the attention of the department staff for two days, which is considered a very serious lapse in forest and wildlife conservation. There is also an anti-poaching camp just 800 metres from the site where the carcasses were found. Also, the fact that the frontline staff are outsourced and have not been paid salaries for the past three months, has hampered basic foot patrolling.

“Since prima facie, this is found to be negligence of duty by the DCF, ACF, RFO and patrolling team of the MM Hills wildlife division, investigation is required. Strict action will also be taken against the RFO-cum-surveyor and patrol personnel of the division by the Chief Conservator of Forests, Chamarajanagar Circle. The DCF, ACF and RFO have been sent on compulsory leave, until further orders,” read the order, a copy of which is with TNIE.