Decline in SC population in Karnataka raises red flags

BENGALURU: In a surprising twist, the latest Scheduled Caste survey, being overseen by Justice Nagamohan Das in Karnataka, has revealed a decline in the SC population, even as national and historical state data suggest a steady upward trend.

While the SC population in the state as per the 2011 census was 18%, it may have reduced by one or two per cent as per the latest SC survey, pending the completion of the enumeration.

The discrepancy has triggered a concern among policymakers, demographers and social justice advocates.

Justice Das confirmed that there is a decline in SC numbers. “Yes, I too have noticed the decline. It could either be because SCs have migrated out of Bengaluru to other districts -- which is supported by higher SC figures in 13 districts -- or due to social taboo. Many may have hesitated to identify themselves as SCs.”

The survey officially concluded in all parts of the state on Monday, but has been given a six-day extension only in Bengaluru city and its urban periphery, which Justice Das believes could explain the apparent dip in numbers.

He said, “We have covered 95% of other areas and there is no issue there. But for Bengaluru and surrounding urban areas, we have sought time till July 6 to complete data collection.”

Sources said, “Verification may have filtered out false claims. During the survey, respondents were required to submit caste certificates or ration cards.”

‘Many SC individuals still hesitate to declare their identity’

“This likely filtered out individuals who had falsely claimed SC status earlier. While this increases the accuracy of the survey, it also lowers the final SC count,” sourced said. Leaders like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former minister H Anjaneya have claimed that seven lakh people from the Beda Jangama community, not officially classified as SC, have been included in the SC category.

If confirmed, this would further dilute the SC numbers. Social stigma may have played a role too, suggested sociologists and survey experts. “Many SC individuals still hesitate to declare their identity in public documentation,” an expert told TNIE. This reluctance, born out of centuries of discrimination, could be skewing the data downward.