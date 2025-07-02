Karnataka government can contest CAT order, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: After the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) quashed the suspension of Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash in connection with the stampede that occurred at M Chinnaswamy stadium, during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations, on June 4, the state government is likely to appeal against the CAT order. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they have a chance to appeal against the said order, for which a decision will be taken.

Meanwhile, the BJP, slamming the government, demanded the resignations of both Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. BJP leaders said the stampede was not a result of any policing failure, but a failure of governance. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka pointed out that the CAT order revoking IPS officer Vikash’s suspension is a slap on the face of the Siddaramaiah government.

He stated that this is not about any particular officer, but it rather exposes how the Congress government tried to make the police department a scapegoat, while trying to pin the blame on honest officers to cover up and shield its own criminal mismanagement leading to the tragedy.

Ashoka pointed out that even the suspensions of top officers like the then Bengaluru City police commissioner B Dayananda are now under review.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that in order to garner publicity, both the CM and DCM “took a decision that killed innocent people”. “In order to hide their blunders, they wanted to blame police officers and divert the issue. The CAT has given a befitting order,” he stated.