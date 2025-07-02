Karnataka Minister Eshwar B Khandre seeks report on 82 tiger deaths in last 5.5 years

BENGALURU: Forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday sought a report from the State Forest Department on the death of 82 tigers that took place in Karnataka in last five and half years.

Speaking to media, he said, directions have been issued to submit a report of the tiger deaths within 10 days including natural or unnatural, exact cause of death. The report will also include whether the investigation conducted, report received, cases filed or action taken. The minister also sought for details if the carcass was intact or were any body parts missing, like canines or claws.

He also sought details if any action was taken against officials neglecting their duty and how many arrests have been made incase of wild animal deaths so far. Reacting to this, officials from the forest department informed that this is a routine inquiry from the minister. “There is nothing unusual about it. The last tiger poisoning case was reported around three years back in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, after which it was in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. Data will be collated and submitted, besides everything is also shared with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).”

As per NTCA data, from 2012-24, Karnataka reported 179 tiger deaths, of which 68 were reported from 2021-25, July. The NTCA also noted that from 2012-24, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve recorded 68 tiger deaths. The annual tiger estimation exercise report- Status of Tigers, Prey And Other Mammals, in Tiger Reserves of Karnataka for 2024- prepared by Karnataka forest department, recorded 393 tigers in five tiger reserves, a dip compared to 2023 (408).