Post Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, police issue SOP for crowd management

BENGALURU: Following the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives and injured over 60 people, the Karnataka police have issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for crowd management at public events and mass gatherings. The move comes after Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the government would create specific guidelines to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The SOP emphasises prioritising safety to life, protection of rights, de-escalation of conflict and prevention of damage to property. It notes that modern gatherings are often spontaneous and driven by social media, requiring adaptive strategies and rapid coordination.

On June 26, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) MA Saleem circulated the SOP to all police commissioners, inspectors general, superintendents of police (including Railways), and other senior officers across the state.

The SOP mentions simulation-based risk assessment, mandatory venue safety audits and close coordination with event organisers. The police are required to assess potential high-risk zones, footfall estimates and emergency preparedness before approving any large-scale event. Event-specific crowd management plans must include roles for police and security staff, movement control, medical aid and evacuation routes.

The SOP encourages the use of digital ticketing, biometric verification and separate access points for VIPs and general attendees. Trained personnel should be deployed at key access points and high-density areas on the ground. Entry screening, queue management, signage and communication infrastructure (such as public address systems) must be in place before any event begins, it adds.

Officers must follow strict conduct during events — avoiding confrontation, maintaining professionalism, and ensuring minimal use of force. In emergencies like stampedes or fires, designated response teams must act according to predefined protocols.

SOP aims to standardise crowd control, while respecting public safety

Dispersal procedures include issuing three structured warnings and identifying exit routes. The SOP also mentions the procedures to be followed in cases where arrests are required.

It calls for thorough documentation, post-event review, and adaptation based on local needs. It aims to standardise crowd control across Karnataka while respecting public safety, legal norms, and human dignity.