VTU’s new curriculum from this academic year

BELAGAVI: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) of Belagavi has prepared a new curriculum for engineering courses after getting inputs and feedback from the stakeholders, teachers and students. The new curriculum will be introduced from this academic year.

VTU, for the first time, has prepared the syllabus after seeking inputs from Industrialists, IT-BT companies, over 2,000 teachers and over 3,000 students. VTU VC Prof Vidyashankar S said, ‘The curriculum committee, comprising professors, industrialists, members of examination boards and chaired by the dean of the department, has discussed the syllabus and interacted about it with industrialists, experts and students while preparing it. Quantum computing, AI and other latest subjects have been included in it.

AI has been made an integral part of every engineering course as it is being used in every technical field.”