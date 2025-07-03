BJP MLC makes offensive remark against chief secretary

BENGALURU: BJP MLC and opposition whip in the Council N Ravikumar is once again in the eye of a storm over another controversial remark targeting senior IAS officers, drawing sharp condemnation from common people, bureaucrats, and political opponents.

In his comment on Tuesday, Ravikumar alleged that Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh “works all night for the government and all day for the Chief Minister”.

Criticised as sexist and derogatory, the statement prompted the Mysuru-based women’s rights group Odanadi Seva Samsthe to file a formal complaint with the director general of police. It also petitioned the state women’s commission and the high court registrar.

“We have urged them to take action against this person,” said Odanadi’s Parashuram ML. “Until now, no action has been taken against anyone who has spoken disrespectfully or spitefully. Why can’t we have some respect in public discourse,” he wondered.

This is not Ravikumar’s first brush with controversy. Some five weeks ago, during BJP’s Kalaburagi Chalo rally, he questioned the nationality of Kalaburagi DC Fauzia Tarannum, saying, “I don’t know whether the IAS officer is from Pakistan or from here.” The remark, which quickly spread on social media, was widely denounced as inflammatory and offensive.

Retired officials and rights groups warned that such attacks on civil servants could demoralise the administrative system. “Such rhetoric promotes a culture of disrespect and sends a chilling message to officers working under pressure,” said one retired bureaucrat.

Ravikumar is yet to respond to the latest criticism. KPCC General Secretary S Manohar filed a complaint with the High Ground police, stating that Ravikumar made the statement near the Mahatma Gandhi statue close to Vidhana Soudha after a protest. The High Ground police said action will be taken after verifying details.