Railway Police conducts special drive against trespassing at Dudhsagar Falls, 21 booked

HUBBALLI: Railway police booked 21 trekkers for trespassing after they defied the ban on visiting Dudhsagar waterfalls at the Karnataka-Goa border, all were later released on bail.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Castlerock conducted a special drive against unauthorized entry into railway premises by tourists attempting to reach the Dudhsagar waterfalls. During the drive, 21 persons were detained for trespassing and cases were registered against them under Section 147 of the Railways Act.

"The detained persons were released on bail and they have to appear before the Hon'ble Court of Special Judicial Magistrate(Railways), Hubballi for paying the penalty. The visitors had arrived at the site by Yeshvantpur–Vasco Express and proceeded to the waterfalls by walking along the railway tracks, a practice that is strictly prohibited due to safety concerns," informed an official from the RPF.

"Trekking along railway tracks, especially in the Castlerock–Dudhsagar section, is extremely dangerous due to the presence of tunnels, steep gorges, and the risk of encountering wild animals. Several tragic incidents have occurred in the past, resulting in loss of life," said the official.

"The Railway Protection Force strongly advises all visitors to refrain from trekking along railway tracks to reach Dudhsagar waterfalls. The safety of passengers and the public is of utmost priority," the official added.