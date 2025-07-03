Siddaramaiah a hardworking CM: Ramalinga Reddy

NANDI HILLS : Siddaramaiah is a very hardworking chief minister and among the most popular CMs in the country who is keen on implementing development works, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said.

Reddy said that the government deciding to hold a cabinet meeting at Nandi Hills shows that the CM is committed to the development of all regions of the state.

Reddy spoke to TNIE after the cabinet meeting. On AICC general secretary and Congress in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala campaigning in Bengaluru to interact with party legislators individually to elicit their opinion, Reddy said that he has not called any ministers for a meeting. He said that if given an opportunity, he will meet the top brass leaders in Bengaluru and not New Delhi.

On a few Congress legislators openly expressing their displeasure, the minister said party affairs should be discussed within the four walls of the party. He, however, said that all is well in the state Congress and added that the high command’s decision was final.