100 crore documents to be digitised by December

BENGALURU: Under the Bhu Suraksha project, the aim is to digitise 100 crore pages by December this year. This will help people get their documents easily. It will also avoid misplacement of documents, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda.

The minister said the original documents available at AC offices at the taluk level and DC offices at the district headquarters will be scanned and digitised. “In all, 29.8 crore pages have already been digitised, and work on 22 taluks is complete. Officials are expected to complete work in the next six months. If there are more, they will be given an additional two months,’’ he said.

Byregowda said farmers are struggling to get documents and running from pillar to post. Many documents are also lost. In some cases, they are trying to change the documents. To end this harassment, the government’s Bhu Suraksha initiative will help prevent irregularities. Once scanning is done, people can apply for documents online, he added.

Byregowda, who convened a video conference meeting with DCs, said during their last tenure, they had done Podi rectification in 5,801 cases, and this time, over the past seven months, 1.04 lakh parcels of lands have been taken up for measurement under Podi Abhiyan. “Of 1.04 lakh land pieces, 20 per cent work is completed and the remaining will be done in the next six months. We also have information that there are an additional 70,000 land parcels for rectification,” he said.

The government has started providing office space to Village Administrative Officers (VAO) who had demanded it and even staged a protest. The VAOs did not have offices even before Independence, the minister said, adding, “We have spoken to the RDPR department, wherever there is space in panchayat offices, VAOs will get offices.’’