BJP threatens statewide stir against internal quota

BENGALURU: BJP MP Govind Karjol said on Thursday that his party will launch a statewide protest from August 1 if the state government fails to implement internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes by July end.

Addressing reporters here, he said many states have implemented it. But the Karnataka government is delaying the process. There seems to be a conspiracy against its implementation.

He said the previous BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai formed a committee headed by the then law minister JC Madhuswamy to formulate a policy on internal reservation. He demanded that the Siddaramaiah government implement this policy.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana have implemented internal reservation. But the Siddaramaiah government is indulging in vote bank politics instead of implementing it, Karjol said.

Justice Nagamohan Das Committee was constituted to create confusion among the people, he alleged. Former Union minister A Narayanswamy said the caste survey was not done properly. Enumerators just pasted stickers outside the houses, claiming that the survey had been done.