Ferrari owner coughs up Rs 1.4-crore road tax

BENGALURU: Transport officials have reportedly collected Rs 1.4 crore in road taxes from the owner of a Ferrari that was seized for plying in Karnataka without paying road taxes.

Officials of the Bangalore South Regional Transport Office (RTO) intercepted the Ferrari, bearing a Maharashtra registration number, on Wednesday. The owner was given time till evening to clear the road taxes or face action. Later in the day, the owner is said to have settled the road tax of Rs 1.4 crore.

Transport officials have been cracking down on luxury vehicles plying in the state without clearing the road taxes. Luxury car owners get their vehicles registered in other states and union territories, as the road taxes there are far lower than in Karnataka. Early this year, the transport department served notices to 30 high-end car owners to pay taxes and was expecting to collect over Rs 3 crore.

125 cases against overcharging autos

Transport officials on Wednesday continued their crackdown on autorickshaws that were overcharging customers. They slapped 125 cases against auto drivers and seized 22 vehicles for operating without valid documents.