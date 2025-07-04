FIR against BJP MLC Ravikumar for offensive remark against CS

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday registered an FIR against BJP MLC and Opposition whip in the Council, N Ravikumar, over his offensive remark against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission For Women took up a suo motu case against Ravikumar on Thursday. The commission has also written to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to look into the offensive remarks against the Chief Secretary by the BJP MLC and submit a report within a week.

Nagarathna (50), a social worker and president of Nandadeepa Mahila Sangha, filed the complaint against Ravikumar on Thursday at the Vidhana Soudha police station. The police have booked Ravikumar under Sections that deal with sexual harassment, outraging modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation.

In her complaint, Nagarathna stated that on Wednesday afternoon while watching TV, she saw a news segment which showed a protest organised by the BJP near the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha. While addressing the gathering, Ravikumar made an objectionable statement about the Chief Secretary. He (Ravikumar) said, “She works for the government at night and for the CM during the day.”

“I was deeply hurt upon hearing this on television,” Nagarathna mentioned.