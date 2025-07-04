Infosys Foundation funds free maternal, child healthcare

BENGALURU: Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Prashanthi Balamandira Trust, an organisation that provides education, healthcare, nutrition, and community service free of charge in Karnataka, to support free medical services for women and children in rural Karnataka. The foundation will provide a grant of over Rs 48 crore to Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital in Chikkaballapur, which functions under the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR).

The funds will be used to improve healthcare facilities, especially in areas related to maternal and child care.

The hospital will offer services such as maternity care, pediatric treatment, gynaecological procedures, and heart-related interventions and surgeries for children.

All services will be provided free of cost.

Sri Madhusudan Sai, founder of SMSIMSR and trustee of the Prashanthi Balamandira Trust, said the support from Infosys Foundation will help improve services for women and children, who otherwise struggle to access quality healthcare. He added that the hospital, as a teaching institution, will use the new facilities to train medical and nursing students.

Infosys Foundation trustee Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar said the aim is to make essential healthcare available to people who cannot afford it.