Murdered DG&IGP Om Prakash’s daughter booked for vandalising milk parlour

BENGALURU: Kriti, daughter of murdered DG&IGP Om Prakash, has been accused of vandalising a Nandini milk parlour near HSR Layout Sector 6, police said on Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred late Monday evening.

According to police, Kriti allegedly entered the shop, attacked the owner, and smashed glass jars containing biscuits and other Nandini products. She then reportedly left the scene, pretending to be unaware of what had happened.

The jurisdictional HSR Layout police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) against her. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

In the video, the parlour owner claims that Kriti stood outside the shop, staring at him silently. When he asked her to move aside as she was disturbing other customers, she allegedly barged into the shop and began throwing glass bottles. He alleged that she physically attacked him when he tried to intervene.

“There were customers in the shop. I asked her to step aside as she was just staring at me without saying a word. Without any provocation, she stormed in and began damaging the jars. She even twisted my hands and attacked me,” the owner narrates in the video, and also displays injuries he sustained.

Bystanders who gathered asked her to stay until the police arrived, but she reportedly left.

Kriti is believed to be in depression and has been staying alone in a multi-storeyed residential building. Following the murder of her father, her mother Pallavi is currently in judicial custody, while her brother Karthikesh is said to be living separately. Om Prakash was found dead on April 20.