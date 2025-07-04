Narayan Baramani back to work, but non-committal on resignation

DHARWAD: Additional Superintendent of Police Narayan Baramani, who had recently submitted his resignation, resumed duty on Thursday, after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara spoke to him. He has, however, left the final decision to the government.

Baramani had reportedly stepped down, following an incident in Belagavi where he was allegedly insulted by CM Siddaramaiah at a public event. The episode had reportedly deeply embarrassed the officer, prompting him to write to the Home Ministry regarding the matter.

Addressing reporters, Baramani indicated that he was not inclined to compromise on his decision to resign, stating: “I have conveyed the full sequence of events and my feelings to the senior officers.”

He, however, acknowledged that discussions had taken place with both the CM and the home minister, saying, “After speaking to them, I have set the incident aside and returned to work.” With a heavy heart, he remarked, “The ball is in the government’s court now. It is up to them to decide.”

A senior IPS officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, meanwhile said it was too early to draw any conclusions. “Tendering a resignation can also be a way of expressing displeasure. It doesn’t necessarily mean an officer will leave immediately. There are procedures, and a three-month notice period is observed,” he explained.

He added, “Until a resignation is formally accepted, the officer remains in service and is expected to discharge his duties.”