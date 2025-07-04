PCB orders flouted as rampant construction worsens pollution

BENGALURU: Even as Bengaluru is enjoying short rain spells and strong winds, many are complaining of rising dust pollution in the city.

Most parts of the city are experiencing dust pollution because of poor road conditions, ongoing civil works on roads and footpaths, construction activities on government and private lands as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) orders of covering the construction site, regularly using water sprinklers and maintaining roads and footpaths are not being followed.

“Most roads are muddy and potholed filled. While the BBMP and BWSSB have taken up repair works, there is also construction activities going on. Due to all these activities, the road dust is high. Children are most vulnerable and the weather is making matters worse,” said Prathima D, a resident of Vijayanagar.

Similar was the complaint of residents from Sarjapura, Yelahanka, Marathahalli, Mysuru Road and Magadi Road. “I was earlier staying in Sarjapura where the roads are in a bad condition and dust was flying around very high. I recently shifted to Byatarayanapura, because of the proximity to my office. Matters are worse here. Increased construction activities have made matters worse,” said Devika P, a corporate professional.