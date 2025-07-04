PCB orders flouted as rampant construction worsens pollution

BENGALURU: Even as Bengaluru is enjoying short rain spells and strong winds, many are complaining of rising dust pollution in the city.
Most parts of the city are experiencing dust pollution because of poor road conditions, ongoing civil works on roads and footpaths, construction activities on government and private lands as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) orders of covering the construction site, regularly using water sprinklers and maintaining roads and footpaths are not being followed.
“Most roads are muddy and potholed filled. While the BBMP and BWSSB have taken up repair works, there is also construction activities going on. Due to all these activities, the road dust is high. Children are most vulnerable and the weather is making matters worse,” said Prathima D, a resident of Vijayanagar.
Similar was the complaint of residents from Sarjapura, Yelahanka, Marathahalli, Mysuru Road and Magadi Road. “I was earlier staying in Sarjapura where the roads are in a bad condition and dust was flying around very high. I recently shifted to Byatarayanapura, because of the proximity to my office. Matters are worse here. Increased construction activities have made matters worse,” said Devika P, a corporate professional.
Jyothika S, a resident of Yelahanka New Town, said construction sites are not covered. “There are no proper roads in the area. There is mud and dust. This is not just dangerous to pedestrians but also for two and three-wheeler riders. Despite raising the issue to the KSPCB, nothing has been done,” she said.
The KPSCB had issued orders in 2019, directing all government agencies and private institutions to control road dust by using dust suppression systems like water sprinklers. The National Green Tribunal had also issued orders in 2018 to ensure adequate measures are taken to control dust pollution. As per IMD data, winds are blowing at a speed of 40-50 kmph in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.
Officials in the KSPCB admitted that they were not aware of such orders. “Besides many a days it rains and hence the Air Quality Index (AQI) is under check. However on dry days, we are unable to check because of staff crunch,” said a senior KSPCB official not wanting to be named.
KSPCB Member Secretary SS Lingaraja said, the AQI report of Bengaluru reports good- moderate levels, however this dust pollution needs to be checked as the PM10 levels are found to be high in some places. He added that he was not aware of the orders and assured to look into it.