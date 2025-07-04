PFI absconder Abdul Rahaman arrested at Kannur airport in Praveen Nettaru murder case

MANGALURU: In a major breakthrough in its continuing investigation into the targeted killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused, who had been absconding for the last two years.

Abdul Rahaman was taken into custody by the NIA team at Kannur International Airport on his arrival from Qatar.

A total of four accused, including Abdul Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by the NIA in this case in April this year, taking the total number of individuals chargesheeted in the case to 28. The NIA had also declared rewards for information leading to the arrest of six absconders. Abdul Rahaman was carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh for his arrest.

NIA investigations had revealed that Abdul Rahaman had, on the directions of the PFI leadership, allegedly voluntarily harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case. He had fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested.

Praveen Nettaru was brutally killed with sharp weapons by PFI cadres/members on 26 July 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada District. The killing was allegedly part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in society.

The NIA, which had re-registered the case on 4 August 2022, is continuing its efforts to track down the remaining absconders.