Three forest officials face suspension over MM hills tiger poisoning incident

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister, Eshwar B Khandre, has recommended the suspension of three forest officials in connection with the death of a tigress and her four cubs due to poisoning in the Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The officials are accused of gross dereliction of duty, which allegedly contributed to the tragic deaths.

The officials named are Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Y Chakrapani, Assistant Conservator of Forests of the Hanur wildlife range, Gajanna Hegde, and Range Forest Officer-cum-Surveyor of the Hoogyam Wildlife Range, Madesh. All three had earlier been placed on three-month compulsory leave on June 30, pending inquiry, and have since been replaced.

Minister Khandre stated that the action follows a preliminary report submitted by a high-level inquiry committee. “There was clear negligence in duty on part of the staff, leading to the death of the carnivores. Moreover, the non-payment of salaries to outsourced staff severely affected patrolling operations,” he said.