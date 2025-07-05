Apologise for insulting scientists: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologise to scientists for suggesting that Covid vaccines may be linked to a surge in heart attack deaths in Hassan district.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Joshi said that the CM, in order to criticise PM Narendra Modi, has insulted the scientists.

Joshi said in the 60 years of Congress rule, they did not bring out any Indian-made vaccine. “They were importing vaccines from other countries. These vaccines used to reach India after 10 years of their discovery. But the Modi government encouraged Indian-made vaccines and one needs to be proud of it. India has supplied vaccine to 150 countries. Instead of appreciating, Congress is questioning,” Joshi said.

On RSS ban statement by RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Joshi said, “Kharge’s leader Rahul Gandhi’s family tried to ban RSS, but failed. RSS will grow even bigger.”

MP hits out at CM BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said that the Karnataka government has been speaking about tough legislation, including a 7-year jail term and fine, against the spread of fake news.

“At the rate at which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is speaking, someone will register the first complaint against him for spreading fake news on Covid vaccines,” he said.

“The Union government has already clarified on this issue. The Congress’ effort is to demoralise our scientific community, which saved millions of lives during the pandemic,” he said.