Apologise for insulting scientists: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologise to scientists for suggesting that Covid vaccines may be linked to a surge in heart attack deaths in Hassan district.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Joshi said that the CM, in order to criticise PM Narendra Modi, has insulted the scientists.
Joshi said in the 60 years of Congress rule, they did not bring out any Indian-made vaccine. “They were importing vaccines from other countries. These vaccines used to reach India after 10 years of their discovery. But the Modi government encouraged Indian-made vaccines and one needs to be proud of it. India has supplied vaccine to 150 countries. Instead of appreciating, Congress is questioning,” Joshi said.
On RSS ban statement by RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Joshi said, “Kharge’s leader Rahul Gandhi’s family tried to ban RSS, but failed. RSS will grow even bigger.”
MP hits out at CM BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said that the Karnataka government has been speaking about tough legislation, including a 7-year jail term and fine, against the spread of fake news.
“At the rate at which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is speaking, someone will register the first complaint against him for spreading fake news on Covid vaccines,” he said.
“The Union government has already clarified on this issue. The Congress’ effort is to demoralise our scientific community, which saved millions of lives during the pandemic,” he said.
DEPLOYMENT OF ADDITIONAL DOCTORS
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the deployment of additional specialist doctors to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru. The move comes after MLC Dinesh Gooligowda raised the alarm over the sharp increase in cardiac cases, particularly among younger individuals aged 30 to 50.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Gooligowda highlighted an overwhelming patient rush at the Mysuru cardiac hospital, where the daily patient load has surged from its capacity of 700 to nearly 1,500–2,000. He warned that Jayadeva’s existing resources are insufficient to handle the demand and called for immediate deputation of cardiologists from other government hospitals across the state.
Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the Principal Secretary to the Medical Education Department to take urgent steps to bolster manpower at the Mysuru facility. Gooligowda, in his letter, also flagged that heart attack cases are rising not just in Mysuru but also in Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts.
He noted that even young people and children are increasingly reporting cardiac symptoms, and called for urgent government intervention to prevent further loss of life.