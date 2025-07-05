Dy CM Shivakumar unlikely to become CM this term, says former MLA Lingappa

BENGALURU: The issue of change in guard in the government has subsided, at least for the time being, leaving people to speculate whether Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will become Chief Minister in the present term. Earlier this week, Siddaramaiah asserted that he will be CM for five years and Shivakumar replied he has no option but to support the former.
Former MLA CM Lingappa of Ramanagara predicted that it is difficult for Shivakumar to become CM in the present term. “My friend Shivakumar has failed in public relations. He avoids seeing MLAs even when they are seen around him. He lacks the backing of MLAs because of his behaviour. I also want him to become CM. But it is difficult during this term,” he reportedly said.
Other Congress legislators and leaders too are of the same view and that is the reason they don’t want the CM changed. Some senior legislators who met All-India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala expressed their opposition to a change in leadership. “There will no change in CM post in November when Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years but a cabinet reshuffle is certain,” said a legislator and a ministerial aspirant.
Siddaramaiah’s supporters, especially BR Patil, raising the issue of corruption in the housing department that forced the high command to rush Surjewala to meet the MLAs turned into a blessing as it gave the Siddaramaiah camp an opportunity to express its opinion, political analysts said.
But Shivakumar’s sympathisers claim that the issue will resurface after November. They believe that the high command will honour the agreement that was arrived at after the party came to power in 2023 that Siddaramaiah should pass on the baton to Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years.
Shivakumar’s brother and former Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh said Shivakumar stepping back from the CM race should not be seen as his helplessness. “It is a testimony to his high regard for the party and its leadership,” he said.
A legislator who does not support any camp said the high command will start the process of change in guard, but give the responsibility to Siddaramaiah.
“There is a probability of Siddaramaiah going by his choice of leader for the top post, besides ensuring the political future of his MLC-son Yathindra who may get a cabinet berth. Siddaramaiah may pitch for more Deputy Chief Minister posts including one for his son,” he analysed.