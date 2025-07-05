Dy CM Shivakumar unlikely to become CM this term, says former MLA Lingappa

BENGALURU: The issue of change in guard in the government has subsided, at least for the time being, leaving people to speculate whether Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will become Chief Minister in the present term. Earlier this week, Siddaramaiah asserted that he will be CM for five years and Shivakumar replied he has no option but to support the former.

Former MLA CM Lingappa of Ramanagara predicted that it is difficult for Shivakumar to become CM in the present term. “My friend Shivakumar has failed in public relations. He avoids seeing MLAs even when they are seen around him. He lacks the backing of MLAs because of his behaviour. I also want him to become CM. But it is difficult during this term,” he reportedly said.

Other Congress legislators and leaders too are of the same view and that is the reason they don’t want the CM changed. Some senior legislators who met All-India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala expressed their opposition to a change in leadership. “There will no change in CM post in November when Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years but a cabinet reshuffle is certain,” said a legislator and a ministerial aspirant.