'I burnt, buried bodies of raped schoolgirls, women', claims former sanitation worker at Dharmasthala

MANGALURU: In a spine-chilling revelation, a Dalit man, a former sanitation employee with the Dharmasthala temple administration, has confessed to the Dakshina Kannada police that he was forced to burn and bury the bodies of several women, including schoolgirls, who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala and surrounding areas between 1998 and 2014.

The person claimed that he has come forward after almost a decade now due to remorse and to ensure justice for the rape-and-murder victims.

Dakshina Kannada SP Arun K told TNIE that a case has been registered at the Dharmasthala police station based on the complaint on July 3 under Section 211(a) of the BNS. “The person has requested not to reveal his identity and after obtaining necessary permission from the court, we registered a case,” the SP said.

The whistleblower has also sought protection for him and his family. The details of the complaint were released by advocates Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande, who are representing the whistleblower.

He claimed that along with his complaint, he has also submitted the photographs of the remains of the bodies he had buried to the police that he had recently exhumed.