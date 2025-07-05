Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra asks IAS body why no complaint against CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Friday hit out at the Karnataka IAS Officers Association for complaining against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.
“Where was the association when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attempted to slap a senior police officer at a Congress rally in Belagavi or spoke rudely to an IAS officer for sitting next to a seer at a public function?” Vijayendra asked.
Claiming that he was not defending anyone, Vijayendra said that he was only questioning the bias. “Ravikumar has already issued a clarification. I am only questioning why the association was silent when the CM insulted IAS officers in the past. Why didn’t they lodge a complaint against the CM?” he said.
Further hitting out at the State Government, he said salaries were not being paid on time to government employees. “In the police department, salaries are delayed. In the irrigation department, wages have not been paid properly for the last 2-3 months,” he said.
On Minister Priyank Kharge’s statement that the RSS would be banned if Congress came to power at the Centre, Vijayendra said, “We don’t respond to such foolish statements.
If Priyank dreams of coming to power at the Centre at night, we have no objection to his fantasies.” When asked about BJP’s internal issues, Vijayendra said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is working to resolve minor internal issues within the party in some districts. “I had requested him, and he is working on it,” he said.
HC ASKS POLICE NOT TO ARREST BJP MLC TILL JULY 8
Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the police not to take coer-cive action against BJP MLC N Ravikumar over a criminal case filed against him for allegedly making objectionable comments on Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. Justice SR Krishna Kumar pass-ed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Ravikumar questioning the legality of the case. While giving interim prote-ction to Ravikumar till July 8, the next date of hearing, the court directed him to cooperate with probe. The prosecution opposed the grant of the interim order while also pointing out the concern of the woman IAS officer and also of his earlier comments about another IAS officer. Ravikumar said the proceedings initiated against him were politically influenced and his comments were misinterpreted for political advantage.