Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra asks IAS body why no complaint against CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Friday hit out at the Karnataka IAS Officers Association for complaining against BJP MLC N Ravikumar for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

“Where was the association when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attempted to slap a senior police officer at a Congress rally in Belagavi or spoke rudely to an IAS officer for sitting next to a seer at a public function?” Vijayendra asked.

Claiming that he was not defending anyone, Vijayendra said that he was only questioning the bias. “Ravikumar has already issued a clarification. I am only questioning why the association was silent when the CM insulted IAS officers in the past. Why didn’t they lodge a complaint against the CM?” he said.

Further hitting out at the State Government, he said salaries were not being paid on time to government employees. “In the police department, salaries are delayed. In the irrigation department, wages have not been paid properly for the last 2-3 months,” he said.