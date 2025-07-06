BS Yediyurappa slams Priyank over RSS remark

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday urged IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge to apologise to the people of the country for his remarks on banning the RSS. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Saturday, the senior BJP leader termed the minister’s remarks as “insane”.

Priyank had spoken about banning the RSS if Congress comes to power at the Centre, the BJP leader said, adding that Congress coming to power at the Centre is just a dream. Yediyurappa said that the BJP will get a clear majority in the next Lok Sabha elections and Narendra Modi will once again become the Prime Minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that Congress could not act against the RSS even when it was in power. He predicted a “Congress-free India” in the future. Speaking to media persons, Ashoka questioned why no action has been taken against CM Siddaramaiah, who has repeatedly spoken disrespectfully against officials.

“Siddaramaiah spoke disrespectfully against a Deputy Commissioner and a police officer, yet no action was taken. Congress is trying to create a controversy over BJP MLC N Ravikumar’s alleged remarks to divert attention from the High Court directing a CBI probe into the Valmiki Development Corporation scam,” he said, asking the Congress to clarify what obscene remarks Ravikumar allegedly made.

In Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Sakaleshpur, coffee crops have been damaged, but neither the horticulture minister nor the district in-charge ministers have met the affected farmers, Ashoka said.