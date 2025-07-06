Cross-party momentum builds for renaming Dakshina Kannada to Mangaluru

MANGALURU: With the recent renaming of Ramanagara as Bengaluru South and growing calls to rename Tumakuru as Bengaluru North, a similar movement is gathering momentum in coastal Karnataka, this time, to rename Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district.

Supporters of the proposal argue that the name Dakshina Kannada lacks recognition outside the state and fails to resonate with the wider public. In contrast, Mangaluru, the district headquarters, enjoys strong brand recognition as a hub for banking, healthcare, education and industry, both nationally and internationally. Advocates believe aligning the district’s name with its most prominent city would enhance its identity and economic appeal.

Historically, the district has long been associated with Mangaluru. Until the 2008 delimitation, the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency was officially known as the Mangalore constituency, a name it held since 1951.

Prior to the linguistic reorganisation of states, the parliamentary seat was part of the South Kanara constituency, which included present-day Dakshina Kannada, Kasaragod and Kanhangad (now in Kerala).

Multiple political leaders across party lines are now voicing support for the renaming. BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who represents Dakshina Kannada, has been a proponent of the name change since taking office last year.

While he had initially refrained from speaking publicly on the matter, fearing political controversy, he brought it up during a post-election event organised by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), stressing that such a demand must emerge organically from the people.