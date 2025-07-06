Cross-party momentum builds for renaming Dakshina Kannada to Mangaluru

MANGALURU: With the recent renaming of Ramanagara as Bengaluru South and growing calls to rename Tumakuru as Bengaluru North, a similar movement is gathering momentum in coastal Karnataka, this time, to rename Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district.
Supporters of the proposal argue that the name Dakshina Kannada lacks recognition outside the state and fails to resonate with the wider public. In contrast, Mangaluru, the district headquarters, enjoys strong brand recognition as a hub for banking, healthcare, education and industry, both nationally and internationally. Advocates believe aligning the district’s name with its most prominent city would enhance its identity and economic appeal.
Historically, the district has long been associated with Mangaluru. Until the 2008 delimitation, the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency was officially known as the Mangalore constituency, a name it held since 1951.
Prior to the linguistic reorganisation of states, the parliamentary seat was part of the South Kanara constituency, which included present-day Dakshina Kannada, Kasaragod and Kanhangad (now in Kerala).
Multiple political leaders across party lines are now voicing support for the renaming. BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who represents Dakshina Kannada, has been a proponent of the name change since taking office last year.
While he had initially refrained from speaking publicly on the matter, fearing political controversy, he brought it up during a post-election event organised by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), stressing that such a demand must emerge organically from the people.
He believes that rebranding the district under the Mangaluru name will bring increased investment, recognition and prosperity to the region.
Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza on Saturday urged the Karnataka government to act swiftly on the matter. “There is a broad consensus across political parties. Mangaluru is already an internationally known brand. Aligning the district's name with the city will strengthen our identity and accelerate development,” he said.
D’Souza added that numerous industrialists, entrepreneurs and residents have approached him in support of the move, viewing it as a long-overdue correction that reflects the district’s economic and cultural stature.
BJP MLA from Mangaluru City South, D. Vedavyas Kamath, said “Dakshina Kannada” has no historical or cultural connection with the land. “During Portuguese and British rule, the Tulu Nadu region was referred to as South Canara. Post-independence, during state reorganisation, the name was changed to Dakshina Kannada. But historically, the name does not represent this region,” he said.
He extended full support to the cause, stating that he stands firmly with the “Mangaluru District Tulupara Horata Samiti,” a collective of religious, political and community organisations advocating for the change.
Drawing parallels to similar renaming efforts in states like Uttar Pradesh, Kamath said the process must follow legal procedures. Calling on all Tuluvas to come together for this cause, Kamath urged the state government to respect and uphold the sentiments of the people of Tulu Nadu.