India must move beyond Vishwa Guru dream: Ram Madhav

BENGALURU: India must stop being passive and move beyond the dream of becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’ if it wants to have a real say in shaping the future world order, author and BJP leader Dr Ram Madhav said.

“This is not the time to be lazy or just feel proud of our past. The world is changing quickly, and India needs to act fast by staying united, growing stronger economically, and leading in technology,” he said.

He was speaking at a book discussion on “The New World – 21st Century Global Order and India,” his latest book that was launched last week in Delhi. Madhav said the aim of the book was to help people understand how global power is shifting and what India should do to stay ahead.

He explained that the old world order, led by Western powers, is breaking down. Today’s world is not just shaped by big countries like the US and China, but also by tech experts, investors, NGOs, and even terrorist groups. “This is not just a multipolar world — it is a heteropolar one, where many types of powers exist,” he said.

He gave the example of Elon Musk, who helped Ukraine restore its communications during the Russia-Ukraine war, and Hungary’s Prime Minister calling an investor the biggest threat to the country.

“This is the new reality — where individuals with money and technology can challenge even governments,” he added, pointing that in today’s world, countries need advanced technology like AI, quantum computing, robotics, and biotech to stay powerful.

“In the last century, trade and economy gave countries strength. In this century, it will be deep tech,” he said. He also argued how India still lags behind in areas like semiconductor manufacturing and research.

“We are building units for 28nm chips while other companies are working on 2nm designs. This shows how far we still need to go. Even if we reach a $10 trillion economy, our per capita income will still be half of China’s. We have to work much harder,” he said.