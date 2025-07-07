CM’s advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy: Don’t take guarantee benefits, get roads from same funds

KOPPAL: Basavaraj Rayareddy, chief minister’s economic advisor, on Sunday created a controversy, saying roads can be built and development work taken up in rural areas only if villagers refuse to take benefits of the guarantee schemes.

Though he initially tried to justify saying it was said in jest, he touched upon it again in his speech, pointing out that the government spends crores on the guarantees schemes. That is the reason the government is spending money for development projects in a phased manner, he added.

Rayareddy was taking part in a school function at Rayavaniki, when he made the comment after villagers demanded better roads.

He said, “We will give funds for roads, temples or any other projects if people say they will not take benefits of guarantee schemes. I will suggest to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that our people now do not want guarantees or anything but road work. But 1.24 crore women heads of families are benefitting from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where they are getting Rs 2,000 per month. We will allot funds in coming days for other projects and will develop roads too.”

He said, “There are many rural roads that need development. Don’t hurry us as we still have three more years in the government and we will complete all the projects one by one.”

Farmers of Rayavaniki village said, “We have elected our representatives to help us with development work. We asked about rural roads as it becomes difficult to travel on these stretches during the rainy season. One of us asked the MLA to get us better roads as they have given schemes to women. The MLA’s witty repartee surprised us all. Women also travel on the same roads. We request our leaders do the needful.”