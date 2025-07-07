Heavy rain takes toll on pineapple farmers in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Heavy rainfall in Vazhakulam, Kerala— the country’s largest pineapple-growing region — has affected harvesting and reduced the supply of pineapples to Karnataka. As a result, prices have gone up by at least 50% not just in Bengaluru but also in other districts like Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, and Udupi.

The wholesale rates have increased from around Rs 45 per kg to Rs 80 per kg. With transportation routes blocked and waterlogged in central Kerala, traders say the volume of daily arrivals has dropped by more than half.

“Kerala’s pineapples account for most of the stock we sell. But now, there’s barely one or two trucks coming in. Whatever little comes is selling fast, and prices have shot up,” Ranjan M, a wholesaler in KR Market, said.

Traders in Bengaluru point out that Karnataka does have limited pineapple cultivation in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru. According to them, the supply is neither steady nor sufficient to meet market demand. Local farmers, too, said that they have faced losses in recent weeks. “Many of us couldn’t sell our harvested stock earlier this month because there were no major festivals or wedding functions. The demand was not there. Now, with rains again affecting supply from Kerala, prices have suddenly gone up, but we have no stock left to benefit from it,” Nagappa Shankar, a farmer from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada, said.

Alternative sourcing from Tamil Nadu— including regions like Coimbatore and Nilgiris— remains limited, with traders saying production in these areas was also low this season due to poor flowering earlier in the year, and recent rainfall further affecting transportation.

“With no immediate backup and further rain is forecasted in Kerala, we are expecting the shortfall in supply to continue through the week. Prices are likely to remain high until harvesting resumes and regular movement of produce from Kerala picks up,” a trader said.