I asked Rajiv Gandhi in Mysuru whether I can quit IFS: Mani Shankar Aiyar

MYSURU: Veteran diplomat and politician Mani Shankar Aiyar highlighted the difference between grassroots and national politics and said at the local level, it’s often the individual who matters more than the party. But at the national level, elections turn into referendums on personalities you vote for or against a face, he added.

Speaking during a session ‘Decades of Diplomacy, Democracy and Political Developments’ organised as part of 9th Mysuru Literature Festival here on Sunday, Aiyar, known for his sharp wit and candid observations, enthralled the packed audience with reflections on India’s democratic journey and milestones from his own political career during the second day of the literature festival.

He recalled how Mysuru held special significance in his life and said it was in Mysuru that he first asked Rajiv Gandhi for permission to leave the Indian Foreign Service and enter politics. “If you want your life to be on a gentle gradient, politics is not for you,” Aiyar said.

“But if you are ready to face uncertainty, challenge, and change then it is your calling,” he said recalling the decade back conversation.

Book released

A book titled, ‘Sing, Dance and Lead: Leadership Lessons from the Teachings of Srila Prabhupada’ authoured by renowned writer and historian Hindol Sengupta was released during a session.

Drawing from Srila Prabhupada’s global impact, he observed that despite sweeping technological advancements since the spiritual leader’s arrival in the United States decades ago, his message continues to inspire because it transcends religious boundaries and speaks to the universal human spirit.