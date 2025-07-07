Karnataka digitises medico-legal certificates, autopsy reports across government hospitals

BENGALURU: The Health Department has mandated the implementation of the MedLEaPR (Medico Legal Examination and Post-Mortem Reports) portal, a digital platform developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), for issuing all medico-legal certificates (MLCs) and post-mortem reports (PMRs) across government hospitals in the state.

In an order issued on July 5, the department stated that MedLEaPR is now live and must be used exclusively for preparing and submitting all MLCs and PMRs. Handwritten reports will no longer be accepted.

All doctors and medical officers involved in issuing MLCs and PMRs under the Health and Family Welfare Services are required to register on the portal. Their registrations must be verified and approved by a designated nodal officer within two days of submission, based on their official hospital ID.

If the portal is temporarily non-functional, doctors must issue a computer-typed report in the prescribed format immediately, and upload it to the portal within 24 hours. The reports must also be finalised and frozen on the portal within seven days of preparation. Strict compliance with these timelines has been directed, and any violations will be viewed seriously, the department noted.