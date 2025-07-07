Karnataka government mandates autopsies in sudden, unexplained deaths among young individuals

The study, led by Dr KS Ravindranath, Director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, concluded that while there has been a 4–5 per cent increase in heart attack cases among those under 45, the causes are linked to lifestyle factors -- including obesity, smoking, diabetes, and sedentary habits -- and not to Covid-19 vaccines or the infection itself.

The expert committee was constituted in February this year following public anxiety and speculation about rising cases of sudden cardiac deaths among healthy young individuals, especially in the post-COVID period.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered the study, seeking clarity on whether vaccines or long Covid were contributing factors.

Addressing the media on Monday, Gundu Rao said, “There has been an increase in heart attack cases post Covid -- about 4 to 5 percent -- but it is due to multiple lifestyle-related factors. The study has found no evidence to link these deaths with the vaccine or Covid infection.”

“To act on the findings, the state will roll out a series of preventive measures. Apart from mandatory autopsies, the government will initiate cardiac screening for school students from Class 10 onwards, annual health check-ups for all government employees, and recommend similar screenings in private offices, industries, and institutions. Lifestyle education modules will also be introduced in school curricula to promote awareness on physical activity, screen time, and healthy eating habits,” the minister said.