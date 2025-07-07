Karnataka to start waterfall, religious, wildlife tours

BENGALURU: To bring all the waterfalls in Karnataka, the tourism department is starting curated tours to waterfalls, involving government & private stakeholders.

The department is starting waterfall, religious and wildlife tours involving the endowment, irrigation, revenue and forest departments, with private organisations from the hospitality sector and adventure groups. Identification of locations has been going on in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Gokak, Belagavi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and parts of Western Ghats.

The department has shortlisted empanelled partners for the tours. “Tourists will have the option of picking and making their own itinerary, but a minimum of two or three locations will be required. The trend nowadays is women only groups, college students or corporate groups, so special age and gender-specific packages are also being drawn up,” a senior official confirmed.

So far, one or two-day trips using KSRTC buses to Gaganachukki-Barachukki or Jog Falls or other such places were held. These will be expanded to a week or weekend curated tours. Tourism officials acknowledged that there are many private groups and individuals who conduct adventure tourism packages. They use social media platforms to invite tourists. Staffers are tapping all networks to list lesser-known places.

On the delay in starting tours as it is July, Tourism Director KV Rajendra told TNIE, “We want to start in another fortnight. This is the right time because monsoon has stabilised, there are no more landslides, and waterfalls offer scenic views. Travel and accommodation arrangements involving government and private agencies are being sorted out.”