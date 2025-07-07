Not chief, but member of AICC OBC body: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office on Sunday clarified that he is not the chief of the AICC OBC wing advisory council, but is one of the members and is responsible for hosting its first meeting in Bengaluru on July 15.

After it was reported that Siddaramaiah would be chief of the committee, Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka, his counterpart in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and BJP state president BY Vijayendra had taken a jibe at the CM, saying it is a ploy to make him resign in November, when he completes two-and-a-half years in office. Some 15 years ago, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge met a similar fate when he ran for the CM post, said Narayanaswamy.

The CM told reporters, “I don’t know about the appointment. I will talk to AICC. I was told to hold a meeting (of the advisory council) in Karnataka on July 15. I don’t know whether I have been made convener or chairman. It’s not about taking my service to national politics.” But, he said, he will not step back if such a position is offered to him. He indirectly admitted to writing to one of the Advisory Council members and MLC BK Hariprasad, inviting him to the council’s first meeting on July 15 and seeking his insights into uplifting backward classes.

‘Siddu not interested in natl politics’

The CMO later issued the statement denying that he had been made the council chairman. “The meeting will be held in Bengaluru under the chairmanship of AICC Backward Classes wing president Dr Anil Jaihind. The chief minister will host the meeting, which will be attended by 50 leaders, including former chief ministers of various states, sitting and former MPs and MLAs,” it said.

Sources said Siddaramaiah is not interested in national politics and may not accept the post if offered. There is a difference of opinion among his followers, they added.

“There are many wings in the party for various sections of society. BJP gets restless if it doesn’t raise issues like this,” Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, replying to BJP leaders’ statement that it is a ploy to move Siddaramaiah to national politics.

Shivakumar claimed that he suggested that the meeting be held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru since the party is in power in the state.