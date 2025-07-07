Victims in chit fund scam seek Dy CM D K Shivakumar’s help

BENGALURU: Nearly a month after filing a complaint, victims of a Rs 3 crore chit fund scam have approached Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, alleging police inaction. A family of four from JP Nagar is accused of duping over 250 people before fleeing.

Pushpalatha V (45), a resident of Puttenahalli, filed the complaint against Sudha, her husband Siddachari, son Yashvanth, and daughter Varshini. The family vacated their Jaraganahalli home and vanished after collecting money from investors in 40 chit-fund batches.

Preliminary probe revealed that the family had been operating the illegal chit fund business for 25 years without a licence. The victims told police that around 250 to 300 people had been paying monthly amounts to the family, who were operating around 40 different chit fund batches. These included Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh schemes. The police further added that the couple ran a grocery shop and had gained the trust of residents, encouraging them to invest.

The police added that the family have switched off their mobile phones and CCTV footages are being analysed to trace them. Though the family allegedly escaped on June 3, a complaint was filed on June 5. Victims now claim that no arrests have been made and are demanding swift action to recover their money. One of the victims said that despite filing the complaint, no action had been taken. “We also approached Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to direct the police to take swift action against the accused,” she said.