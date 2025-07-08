Arrest of three reveals love triangle behind Kalaburagi murder plot

KALABURAGI: A case resembling the Renukaswamy murder has come to light in Kalaburagi, in which three persons have been arrested. At a press conference here on Monday, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD said the body of an unknown man was found in Krishna tiver near Shaktinagar of Raichur district in March. The Raichur police had registered an unnatural death case.

After a woman, Surekha, filed a complaint at the Station Bazaar police station in Kalaburagi that her husband Raghavendra was missing for over two months, an investigation was started with Inspector Shakil Angadi as the investigation officer. It was found that Raghavendra was in a live-in relationship with Ashwini alias Tanu.

She later deserted Raghavendra and started a relationship with Gururaj. When Raghavendra came to know about it, he started harassing Ashwini to return to him.

Ashwini complained to Gururaj, who hatched a plan along with his friend Lakshmikant. On March 12, Ashwini invited Raghavendra to meet her near Super Market in Kalaburagi. When he came to the spot, all three kidnapped him and took him to a graveyard near Krishna Nagar. There, they assaulted him and hit him in his private parts, killing him.

They later took the body to Shaktinagar of Raichur district and threw it into Krishna river. The police traced all the three accused to Kalaburagi city and arrested them.