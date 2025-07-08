Congress MLAs have lost faith in CM Siddaramaiah, says BJP leader Vijayendra

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the state is gripped by political uncertainty and administrative failure and even Congress legislators have lost faith in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Shiamogga on Monday, Vijayendra said that the Congress in the state is witnessing internal turmoil, with AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala making repeated visits to Bengaluru. “He isn’t coming without a reason. There’s a set agenda behind his visits, and everyone in the Congress, including the CM, is aware of it,” he said.

Vijayendra said that the financial system in the state had collapsed under Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “He has presented 15 budgets, but the administration is in shambles. Even if the CM changes, it won’t make any difference to the public,” he added.

Citing recent statements by Congress legislators BR Patil and Raju Kage, Vijayendra said the lawmakers’ trust in Siddaramaiah has completely eroded. “Around 100 MLAs are rallying behind Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The internal crisis is evident,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the state government had failed to curb communal disturbances and ensure law and order. Referring to recent incidents in Mangaluru, Mysuru and Shivamogga, he said, “These are not isolated incidents. Tensions during Tipu Jayanti and Ganesh Chaturthi point to a larger conspiracy. The government’s silence is emboldening such anti-national elements,” he added.

Vijayendra cited remarks by CM’s economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, who reportedly stated that guarantees would be paused to fund development works. “This is a clear admission that the government is struggling financially,” he said.