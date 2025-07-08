Karnataka aims to ban online betting; bill in next legislature session

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has proposed to amend the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 in the forthcoming legislature session to ban online betting and gambling.

If the Bill becomes an Act, it will curb the “Game of Chance” -- any game, contest or activity where the outcome is predominantly determined by luck, randomness or uncertainty and includes online gambling, betting and wagering activities.

It will also curb online betting in any form of wagering or staking of money, tokens, virtual currency or electronic funds on the outcome of a game, event or activity, conducted through the internet, mobile applications, or other digital platforms, where the outcome is predominantly determined by chance, as per the draft Bill.

But it exempts the ‘Game of Skill’ -- any game, contest or activity where the outcome is determined by the skill, knowledge, training or expertise of the participant, as recognised by judicial precedents.

“The Games of skill, as determined by the State Government or a designated authority, shall be exempt from the prohibition, subject to regulation and licensing,” it clarified.

Karnataka govt to set up Online Gaming & Betting Regulatory Authority

Any person or entity operating an unregistered platform or engaging in online betting will be punished with imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. Any person aiding, abetting or promoting illegal online betting, including through advertisements or endorsements, will be punished with imprisonment up to six months and fined up to Rs 10,000.

The government will constitute a Karnataka Online Gaming and Betting Regulatory Authority to oversee, regulate and enforce the Act. It will consist of a chairperson, appointed by the state government, with experience in law, public administration or technology.

Three members, including one expert in information technology, one in finance and one in social welfare, will be appointed.

The Authority will distinguish between games of skill and chance based on judicial precedents and industry standards. It will issue licences to operators of skill-based gaming platforms, monitor and investigate unregistered platforms and illegal betting activities, and conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about risks of online betting.

Any person or entity seeking to operate a skill-based gaming platform in Karnataka should apply for a licence from the Authority.

Participants should be 18 years and above. Restrictions will be placed on predatory practices, like excessive advertising or luring users with unattainable prizes.