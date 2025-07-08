Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute far from over: MP Arvind Sawant

BELAGAVI: A fresh political storm has erupted over the long-standing Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute after Maharashtra MP Arvind Sawant said that the struggle to merge Belagavi and other border areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra “will never stop.”

Sawant, a Lok Sabha MP from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), released a video on social media in which he strongly criticised Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Iranna Kadadi. Kadadi had recently told reporters that the border dispute is “a closed chapter.” The remark triggered a fierce response from Sawant, who accused Kadadi of dismissing the sentiments of Marathi-speaking people in the border regions.

“As long as we are alive, the struggle to merge Belagavi, Karwar, Bidar, and Bhalki into Maharashtra will continue. The matter is still pending before the Supreme Court and is far from over. If Kadadi believes the issue is resolved, let him say so in the court,” Sawant said.

Kadadi, in his earlier statement, had indirectly accused the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) of keeping the dispute alive for political reasons. “People have moved on. They are embracing national parties and distancing themselves from the MES ideology,” Kadadi had said.

In a sharp rebuttal, Sawant alleged that Kadadi was ignoring the aspirations of the Marathi-speaking population in the border areas. He urged Marathi-speaking voters to unite and support candidates representing their interests. “People like Kadadi should not be allowed to win,” he said.

MES, Maha leaders condemn Kadadi

Leaders from the MES have also condemned Kadadi for his comments. Some MES representatives recently met with political figures in Maharashtra to discuss the ongoing situation.