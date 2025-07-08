Karnataka truckers’ indefinite strike likely to hit Anna Bhagya

BENGALURU: Anna Bhagya, one of the Congress government’s ambitious schemes, is likely to be affected as truckers transporting rice for free distribution across the state launched an indefinite strike on Monday, seeking clearance of dues amounting to Rs 260 crore. GR Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents’ Association and Retail Transport Contractors’ Association, said payments have not been made since February.

Shanmugappa said, “On June 19, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar promised to clear truckers’ dues before July 5. The dues have been accumulating and there is no sign of any settlement. From February to June, truckers have to be paid around Rs 260 crore.” Truck owners are in distress. They have borrowed money to meet transport expenses.

They are now unable even to pay loan EMIs, and finance companies have started seizing their vehicles. Nearly 4,000 truckers have been affected, Shanmugappa said.

He said truckers had transported around 25 lakh tonnes of rice for distribution across the state. Under Anna Bhagya scheme, the state government distributes 10kg rice per person from families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL). Shanmugappa said that he is not affiliated to any political party and he is not politicising the issue.

“I am with the truckers. I requested the government to settle their unpaid dues. Till that is done, truckers will not transport rice,” Shanmugappa said.

Meanwhile, hamalis (labourers) involved in loading and unloading of rice alleged that their wages have not been paid.