Over 200 illegal Bangladeshis' deported from Karnataka: Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that over 200 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported from the state over the last few months. The minister said that there have been complaints of many such immigrants working as construction labourers.

“The State Government will take steps to deport illegal immigrants immediately... it is a continuous process,” he told reporters on Monday.

He said that Foreigners Regional Registration Office officials will identify such illegal immigrants and inform the police. “We are keeping track of construction workers... if they are found to be illegal immigrants, they will be deported,” he added.

He also said that the government will not be soft on illegal immigrants. On the allegation that the Congress uses such illegal immigrants as a votebank, Dr Parameshwara said that the party has never been in such a situation where it needs votes from illegal immigrants to win elections.