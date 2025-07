The tragic stampede that killed 11 people and injured over 60 during the RCB victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just a one-off failure—it’s a stark reflection of the deepening governance crisis in Bengaluru. What should have been a festive event turned into a fatal stampede, exposing the rot in the city’s administrative systems.

This incident is not merely a logistical oversight. It represents a fundamental collapse in upholding rule of law, enforcing accountability, and protecting citizens’ lives. Despite its status as India’s tech capital, Bengaluru was unable to safely manage a public event—a basic task for any functioning urban government.

Blatant Violation of Procedures

Every public gathering in Bengaluru requires multiple approvals. Event organizers must submit applications to the police, city administration, fire, health, and disaster management departments, etc., around 12-15 authorities in total. These are reviewed over a 15-day period before an event is cleared.

Yet, for the RCB celebration, none of this protocol was followed. KSCA , RCB and DNA Events reportedly hosted the event without even applying for permission. Simply put, the event was illegal. That such a large, unsanctioned gathering was allowed to proceed—despite clear rules—reveals how easily laws can be ignored. The inaction of the city administration and police to stop an illegal event is further proof that there is governance failure.

Political Complicity and Conflict of Interest

What makes matters worse is the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the illegal event. As Bengaluru Development Minister, he is directly responsible for overseeing city governance. His participation raises disturbing questions: Did he turn a blind eye to the lack of approvals? Did he exert pressure on departments to look the other way?

If so, he is not just a participant—he is complicit. He cannot evade accountability while simultaneously running the city in the absence of an elected local government. For years, BBMP elections have been deliberately delayed, and the Deputy CM has effectively become the city’s unelected Mayor. Responsibility for the city’s failures must lie with him too. The buck stops with him!