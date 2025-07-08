Three die in Karnataka village due to water contamination, officials deny

KALABURAGI / YADGIR : Three persons were feared dead due to alleged consumption of contaminated water at Tippanatagi village of Shorapur taluk in two days.

The deceased have been identified as Ramanna Pujari (54), Dechamma (60) and Venkamma (62). There were six cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in the village over the last few days.

The health department and gram panchayat got water samples from the village tested, and the test confirmed that water was potable, said Shorapur Taluk Health Officer Dr Raja Venkatappa Naik.

The death of three, meanwhile, was assumed to be because of water contamination. But the health department investigation showed that Ramanna died due to brain tumour on July 5, Dechamma was suffering from uncontrolled diabetes and heart problems and Venkamma was a chronic patient and was bed-ridden for a while. The last two died on July 6, Dr Naik said.

On Monday, 12 persons complained of diarrhoea and vomiting and were treated as outpatients. An ambulance was summoned from Shorapur as a precautionary measure and a health camp was conducted in the village, the THO said.