Truckers call off indefinite strike after govt assures to clear Rs 260 crore dues within two days

BENGALURU: A day after truckers transporting rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme launched an indefinite strike demanding payment of their pending dues, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order to clear the outstanding amount.
Truckers had gone on strike from Monday morning, seeking clearance of Rs 260 crore in unpaid transportation charges, which threatened to disrupt rice supply under the state’s free distribution initiative.
In an official order dated July 8, the state government approved the release of Rs 244.10 crore towards incidental expenses, including transportation costs, for the period between February and May 2025.
G R Shanmugappa, President of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association and the Retail Transport Contractors’ Association, confirmed that following talks with the government, officials had issued a letter to the Finance Department to process the dues. “They have assured us that all pending payments will be settled within 48 hours,” he said. “As a result, all truckers have jointly decided to withdraw the indefinite strike and resume operations,” Shanmugappa added.
He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for taking swift action to resolve the issue. Shanmugappa also noted that the government has assured that the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amounting to Rs 26 crore and paid by lorry owners during the tender process would be refunded within four days.