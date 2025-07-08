Truckers call off indefinite strike after govt assures to clear Rs 260 crore dues within two days

BENGALURU: A day after truckers transporting rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme launched an indefinite strike demanding payment of their pending dues, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order to clear the outstanding amount.

Truckers had gone on strike from Monday morning, seeking clearance of Rs 260 crore in unpaid transportation charges, which threatened to disrupt rice supply under the state’s free distribution initiative.

In an official order dated July 8, the state government approved the release of Rs 244.10 crore towards incidental expenses, including transportation costs, for the period between February and May 2025.