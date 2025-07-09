CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar in Delhi to meet high command tomorrow

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had recently stated that he had no option but to support Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday said the CM’s post was not vacant. Shivakumar was speaking to reporters in New Delhi. Asked whether some MLAs had proposed his name for the CM’s post, he said, “The CM’s post is not vacant right now. Hence, this is not the time to discuss it.”

However, he said that he, Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will be holding political discussions in the capital on Thursday. According to sources, change in the CM’s post is also likely to come up for discussion, as a deal was reportedly struck when the party came to power in 2023.

Shivakumar said the AICC OBC Advisory Council meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 15 under Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “Siddaramaiah is an influential backward classes leader, hence the Congress is utilising his leadership to organise these communities,” he said.

Asked whether the meeting would culminate in appointing Siddaramaiah as the OBC Advisory Council head, he said, “Siddaramaiah may not be the head of the OBC Advisory Council, but he will lead the meeting as an influential backward classes leader. His contribution to organising backward classes is immense.”

CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday and propose that an air show be held during Mysuru Dasara in October. He is expected to meet the party high command on Thursday.