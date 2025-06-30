DK Shivakumar will become CM, replacing Siddaramaiah: MLA Iqbal Hussain

BENGALURU: Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Sunday said DCM DK Shivakumar will become CM, replacing Siddaramaiah, as per an agreement that was struck at the high command level soon after the party came to power in the state.

“When the decision was taken in New Delhi that day, Shivakumar and I were together. Then, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge decided about leadership change after Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years in office,” Hussain said in Ramanagara.

He hit back at Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra for commenting on Sunday that the high command has not instructed about any change in leadership.

Mocking at Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that there would be a political revolution in the state after September, he said, “Change is natural in politics. Those who deserve it will get power as discipline and commitment pay in Congress. There are no power centres in the government and the high command treats all classes and religions equally,” he said.

“They (Siddaramaiah camp) are asking for change, and it will happen. Everyone knows who fought and worked hard for the party,” he said, referring to Shivakumar’s organisational skills. He likened Shivakumar-led Mekedatu Yatra to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We don’t believe in any speculation as the high command will give Shivakumar the opportunity at the right time. Everything will be decided in the next two to three months,” said Hussain.