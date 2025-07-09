CM Siddaramaiah to take classes for legislators on budget, administration

BENGALURU: For the first time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold classes for MLAs and MLCs on the state’s finances, administration and other issues. Assembly Speaker UT Khader said the classes will be held during the monsoon session of the legislature that is likely to start from August 11.

Siddaramaiah holds the record for presenting the highest number of 16 budgets in Karnataka. “His experience in finance and administration makes him a resource person for legislators,’’ the Speaker said. The classes will be held behind closed doors at Vidhana Soudha or any nearby hotel.

Sources in the Assembly explained that many legislators don’t know the basics of budget, like what is surplus budget, receipts, expenses, taxes and other financial terms. This is also one of the reasons why many hesitate to speak during budget sessions.

The sources said the classes had been planned during the budget session, but the chief minister faced health issues and he was not able to stand for long. “Now, the classes will be held during the coming session. But it has not been decided whether it will be one class or two,” the sources said.

‘CM’s classes will help legislators’

The coming legislature session could be for nine days, starting from August 11. “The CM’s classes will help legislators acquire knowledge about House proceedings. Otherwise, the legislators think it is normal to protest, shout slogans and walk out,’’ said a senior leader requesting anonymity.

The Speaker is also planning special classes on information technology and cyber issues. “That is in the initial stage,’’ he said. In 2023, Khader had organised a two-day workshop for newly elected MLAs which was attended by many legislators.