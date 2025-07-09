Congress top brass will decide on leadership change: AICC general secretary Surjewala

BENGALURU: Amid murmurs of change in the CM in the state later this year, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said that the Congress high command will ultimately take a call on leadership change.

“On leadership change, our DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar has already taken note of it. Somebody may have a desire, like a journalist can have a desire to become the editor, but ultimately the owner of the TV channel will select an editor. As of now, we have already spoken about it (leadership change). I don’t think it is an issue,” Surjewala told reporters when asked about some Congress legislators insisting on the change in CM.

On CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar travelling to New Delhi, Surjewala said that there was no bar on the duo visiting the national capital. “There is no injunction. They often visit Delhi to persuade the Union Government not to discriminate against Karnataka. The duo are doing their duty,” he added.