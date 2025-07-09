Deputy CM DK Shivakumar seeks Centre’s clearance for water projects

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, who was in New Delhi on Tuesday, met different Union ministers to get approval, clearance and grants for various water-related schemes, including the Mekedatu and Yettinahole projects.

Submitting a memorandum, Shivakumar urged Union Minister for Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to ensure in-principle approval at the earliest to the Yettinahole project. Shivakumar explained in his letter that the project will address drinking water needs of drought-prone areas, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Bengaluru South and North districts. There is a proposal to divert forest land in various villages of Tumakuru and Hassan districts which has been submitted to the environment ministry, he stated.

Shivakumar also met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil for releasing central assistance to Upper Bhadra Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) - Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme(AIBP) scheme.

He told the minister that acceptance/recommendations of different authorities of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation of Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Finance have been received for the project. This will benefit farmers and populations of drought-prone districts of Central Karnataka region, he added.