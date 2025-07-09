DK Suresh appears before ED officials

BENGALURU: DK Suresh, former MP and brother of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, appeared before the ED on Tuesday in connection with Aishwarya Gowda “cheating” case. She has been accused of cheating a gold trader of Rs 9.82 crore. This was Suresh’s second appearance before the ED in a fortnight.

“ED officials sought information related to some properties, which I have provided. I have no connection, whatsoever, with Aishwarya Gowda. I do not understand how I am being linked to the case. I will extend my full cooperation to the probe,” Suresh told reporters.

Earlier, he appeared before ED officials on June 23. On June 17, ED officials visited Suresh’s residence and served him summons to appear for questioning on June 19. He appeared before them on June 23 and sought time to furnish some documents.

ED officials arrested Aishwarya in April after raids. They also raided a few others, including a Congress MLA.